Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $401,000 Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,035 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $39,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 37,056 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $249,016.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,276,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,020,734.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 163,196 shares of company stock worth $1,323,480 over the last 90 days. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

