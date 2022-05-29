Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Generac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Generac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.36.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $256.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.94 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

