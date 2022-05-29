Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 176,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $6,583,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,290 shares of company stock worth $1,292,996. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Shares of ARE opened at $168.59 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.94 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.88%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

