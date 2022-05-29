Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Decreases Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global cut DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.58.

In related news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $1,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,571.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DKS stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average of $107.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 15.07%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

