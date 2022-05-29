Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $269,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,687,000 after buying an additional 1,296,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,513,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,956 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $181.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $476.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

