Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 41,577 Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Despegar.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the third quarter worth $144,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of DESP stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,941.11% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.

Despegar.com Profile (Get Rating)

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.