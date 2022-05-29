Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 41,577 Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Despegar.com as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the third quarter worth $144,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,941.11% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.
Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.
