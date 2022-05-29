Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,543 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI opened at $272.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.97. The firm has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.73 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,998 shares of company stock worth $37,628,011. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.84.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.