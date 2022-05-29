Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,000 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the April 30th total of 556,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 332,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,891. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.92. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Almaden Minerals (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.