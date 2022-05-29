Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,000 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the April 30th total of 556,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 332,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,891. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.92. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27.
About Almaden Minerals (Get Rating)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
