Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -3.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Allied Healthcare Products (Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.