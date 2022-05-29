AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Up 96.2% in May

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the April 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund news, Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $55,766.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $9,705,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1,405.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 428,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 399,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 105,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,847. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $15.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.