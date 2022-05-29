Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,337 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of ServiceNow worth $278,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $393,664.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $8,436,928 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $476.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $495.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $559.59. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.59.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

