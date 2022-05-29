Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125,714 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $298,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Middleby by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,733,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,114,000 after purchasing an additional 176,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 313,301 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Middleby by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,323,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,115,000 after purchasing an additional 66,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,121,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

MIDD stock opened at $150.57 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,585 shares of company stock worth $1,572,270 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

Middleby Profile (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.