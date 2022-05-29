Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,169,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,419 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.64% of Keysight Technologies worth $241,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.15. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

