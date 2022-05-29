Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $311.54 Million Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,978,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,738 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $311,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,369,000 after acquiring an additional 48,782 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,636,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,259,000 after acquiring an additional 195,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after acquiring an additional 161,869 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $306,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,482 shares of company stock worth $544,355. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MTSI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.10.

Shares of MTSI opened at $54.82 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 7.49.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

