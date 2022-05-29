Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,436,091 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 370,671 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $230,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $100.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

