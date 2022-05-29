Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 193,816 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,339,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,816 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 5.39% of Maximus worth $266,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Maximus stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.01 and a twelve month high of $94.79.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Maximus Profile (Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.