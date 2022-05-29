Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Market Cap Tops $220,263.37

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a market capitalization of $220,263.37 and approximately $25,117.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alliance Fan Token alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 126.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.24 or 0.08351568 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.00509364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00032791 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alliance Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alliance Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alliance Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alliance Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.