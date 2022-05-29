Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of ANCTF opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.33. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.0863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

