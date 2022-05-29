Alien Worlds Price Reaches $0.0317 (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $82.83 million and approximately $39.72 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 115.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,379.79 or 0.08224250 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.26 or 0.00508903 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00032448 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008743 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alien Worlds should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alien Worlds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

