Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Down 49.1% in May

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the April 30th total of 244,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 311.0 days.
Akzo Nobel stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $79.95 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.78.
About Akzo Nobel (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.