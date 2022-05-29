Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Down 49.1% in May

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the April 30th total of 244,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 311.0 days.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $79.95 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.78.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

