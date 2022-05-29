AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 377 ($4.74).

AJB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.03) to GBX 300 ($3.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.10) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.03) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of LON AJB traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 271 ($3.41). The stock had a trading volume of 728,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,854. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93. AJ Bell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 242.80 ($3.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 452.40 ($5.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 279.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 327.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.78 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

