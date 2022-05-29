Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $576.09 Million

Equities analysts expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) to report sales of $576.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $589.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $562.85 million. Air Lease reported sales of $491.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

AL traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.07. 393,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,579. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.90. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.81%.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,686,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Air Lease by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 279,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 46,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Air Lease by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

