Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 15th

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
TSE AEM opened at C$68.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$74.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$58.02 and a 52-week high of C$87.73.
Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.47 billion. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100003 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Robert Gemmell sold 1,792 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.35, for a total value of C$135,027.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$226,050. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.21, for a total value of C$1,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,437,377.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,294.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
