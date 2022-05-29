Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). Aethlon Medical posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aethlon Medical.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

AEMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aethlon Medical by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEMD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.47. 1,985,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,560. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

About Aethlon Medical (Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.