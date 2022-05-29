Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). Aethlon Medical posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aethlon Medical.
AEMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
NASDAQ AEMD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.47. 1,985,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,560. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $12.49.
About Aethlon Medical (Get Rating)
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.