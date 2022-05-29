Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Advanced Drainage Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

WMS opened at $110.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $92.28 and a twelve month high of $138.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $880,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,656,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

