Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.11.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $193.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $172.86 and a twelve month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,694,000 after buying an additional 53,469 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,541,000 after buying an additional 74,627 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,652,000 after buying an additional 269,514 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

