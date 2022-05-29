Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $19.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $428.22. 3,559,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,449. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.27 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $421.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.79.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

