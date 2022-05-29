Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.79.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $19.62 on Friday, reaching $428.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,559,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,449. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $421.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.27 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $202.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.