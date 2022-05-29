adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $252.55

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $252.55 and traded as low as $190.04. adidas shares last traded at $190.25, with a volume of 485 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.02.

Get adidas alerts:

About adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.