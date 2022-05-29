Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Short Interest Down 59.5% in May

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATRX opened at $0.06 on Friday. Adhera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of drugs. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

