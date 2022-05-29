Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Short Interest Down 59.5% in May

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATRX opened at $0.06 on Friday. Adhera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.
Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
