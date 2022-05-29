Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of ATNM opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 8.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.