Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Short Interest Up 82.9% in May

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 82.9% from the April 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ACRDF opened at $1.22 on Friday. Acreage has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Acreage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

