Acorns Advisers LLC Purchases 545 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $33,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 619.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.27 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.12 and a 12 month high of $110.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

