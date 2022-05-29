Acorns Advisers LLC Purchases 453,950 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,233,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,950 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 5.1% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Acorns Advisers LLC owned approximately 4.96% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $314,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of ISTB opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $51.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

