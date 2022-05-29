Acorns Advisers LLC Acquires 31,375 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $99.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.55. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $108.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

