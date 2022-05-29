Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $304.15 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.01 and a 200-day moving average of $339.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.