Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Shares of ANF opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.81. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,028,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,899,000 after buying an additional 119,335 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after buying an additional 690,491 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,688,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,178,000 after buying an additional 159,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

