AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,659 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 161,826 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,223,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

In related news, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 85,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Veronique Lecault acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,770,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,222,573.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,954,257 shares of company stock worth $13,053,463. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of -0.27. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $316.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABCL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

AbCellera Biologics Profile (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.