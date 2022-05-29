Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Boosted by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 102,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 780,621 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,563 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.89.

ABT stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $53,867.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $113,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,716. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.