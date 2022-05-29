Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Downgraded by Pareto Securities to Hold

Pareto Securities cut shares of Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
AAALF opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.
Aareal Bank Company Profile
