Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Downgraded by Pareto Securities to Hold

Pareto Securities cut shares of Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AAALF opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

