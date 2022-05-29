A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) PT Raised to $120.00 at Northland Securities

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

AMRK stock opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $89.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $894.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -0.45.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 41.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $527,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock worth $3,771,297. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.