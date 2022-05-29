$921.21 Million in Sales Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) to announce $921.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $956.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $911.10 million. Twilio reported sales of $668.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.76.

NYSE TWLO traded up $7.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.37. 2,960,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,129. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.10.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,031.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,535 shares of company stock worth $1,510,014 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Twilio by 864.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Greycroft LP bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.