90,000 Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $190,604,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,511,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,250,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $2,811,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $1,029,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IOT opened at $11.50 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

