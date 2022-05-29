$9.06 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) to post $9.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.69 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $780,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,061.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $15.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $55.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.50 million, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLSD stock remained flat at $$1.34 during trading hours on Friday. 212,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,418. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $80.60 million, a P/E ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

