8,676 Shares in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Codexis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $42.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

