8,676 Shares in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXSGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Codexis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $42.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

