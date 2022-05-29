$822.05 Million in Sales Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) will report $822.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $830.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $814.30 million. Teradyne posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teradyne by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Teradyne by 4.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Teradyne by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 20.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP grew its stake in Teradyne by 47.3% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $109.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $97.63 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

