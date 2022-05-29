$79.67 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) will post sales of $79.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.05 billion and the lowest is $78.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $71.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $320.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.03 billion to $323.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $346.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $341.91 billion to $354.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $507.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,348,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $510.66 and a 200 day moving average of $487.03. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

