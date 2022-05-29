$77.16 Million in Sales Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) will report sales of $77.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.25 million to $89.17 million. eHealth posted sales of $96.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $458.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450.94 million to $466.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $489.24 million, with estimates ranging from $478.04 million to $506.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $105.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

EHTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eHealth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

eHealth stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 262,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,465. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $294.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.37. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47.

In other eHealth news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of eHealth by 8.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of eHealth by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of eHealth by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

