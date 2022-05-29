$7.88 Billion in Sales Expected for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) to announce $7.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HF Sinclair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.51 billion. HF Sinclair posted sales of $4.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will report full-year sales of $31.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.21 billion to $35.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.83 billion to $35.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HF Sinclair.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DINO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $236,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $399,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $2,585,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DINO stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.85. 2,004,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

