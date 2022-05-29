68,543 Shares in Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Bought by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 68,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $2,968,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 117.2% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 196,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 106,251 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 2.2% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TACA stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

